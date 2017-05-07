The opposite of a Little Black Dress: avant-garde fashion from Rei Kawakubo

No, you wouldn’t wear it to work, or out to dinner, or . . . well, really anywhere. But this dress (if “dress” is the right word; maybe “assemblage”?) from the Japanese fashion label Comme des Garçons, worn by Rihanna to the Met Gala last Monday, was perfect for the occasion: a celebration of the career of avant-garde fashion designer Rei Kawakubo, the founder/designer of Comme des Garçons. Kawakubo’s designs famously distort the body, as this one does, but it’s also strangely beautiful; like a mad cartoonist’s vision of water lilies, over which Rihanna seems to be serenely peeking. You wonder, though — could she sit down?