Some of the prettiest looks at the Governors Ball were white and pale pink — but not at all bridal.

The Governors Awards, presented last weekend by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, had a busy red carpet — and some pale, pretty dresses. My favorites were these three: Hailee Steinfeld, counterclockwise from right, in a nightgown-y, floaty Elie Saab halter gown; Octavia Spencer in a soft pink Tadashi Shoji dress that seemed to glow; and a giggling Leslie Mann in a Monique Lhuillier gown printed with branches and birds. If I were wearing that, I’d be giggling too — quite happily.