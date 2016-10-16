A Valentino dress looks its best in the “Moonlight.”

Sometimes, the dress just perfectly suits the occasion. Naomie Harris attended last week’s London premiere of the new film “Moonlight” (coming to Seattle in November) in a gorgeous Valentino gown that might have looked a bit overdone by day, but in the — wait for it — moonlight, its elaborate, jewel-toned beading sparkled like a nighttime sky. Next to her, Janelle Monae’s tulle skirt and glittery tuxedo jacket nicely harmonized, worn with that red-carpet rarity: a gorgeous pair of flats.