Need a costume drama in your life this spring? “My Cousin Rachel” looks the part.

There are days, in the spring, when one longs to don one’s best velvet riding jacket, tie on a natty little scarf, and go ride a white horse. Failing that — I don’t know where all my velvet riding jackets have gotten to, let alone my white horse — one can always go see a period movie. This is Rachel Weisz in “My Cousin Rachel,” based on the novel by Daphne du Maurier and opening in theaters June 9. The film looks like a nicely brooding tale of romance, deception and revenge in the 19th-century English countryside. Costumes are by Dinah Collin, whose work you know; she’s an Emmy winner for the 1995 BBC “Pride and Prejudice.”