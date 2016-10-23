Donatella Versace created the first lady’s final state-dinner gown especially for her.

What does a fashion-forward first lady wear on the occasion of her final state dinner in the White House? Michelle Obama went out on a high note last Tuesday, in a glittering Atelier Versace gown designed especially for her by Donatella Versace. The rose-gold dress was a graceful tribute to Italy (the Italian prime minister and his wife were the evening’s guests of honor) — and, with its elaborately draped chain mail, the very picture of a modern woman warrior.