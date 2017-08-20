A new exhibit celebrates the designer’s 45 years of creating beautiful shoes.

OK, so why am I not in Prague right now? This photo is from the exhibit “The Art of Shoes” at the Museum Kampa in Prague, Czech Republic: a celebration of shoe designer Manolo Blahnik’s 45 years of creativity. The show features some 200 pairs of shoes, in displays like this one, where the shoes appear to be floating in some flowery footwear heaven. Fun fact about Blahnik, whose pricey, fantasy-worthy footwear you may know from “Sex and the City”: He shares his home in Bath, England, with more than 30,000 shoes. “Each of my rooms in my house has thousands of shoes,” he told Harper’s Bazaar in 2015. “The only room that I have kept free of shoes is my bedroom, my dressing room and the living room. The rest — everywhere, even in the toilet I have shoes.”