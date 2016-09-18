Queen of the red carpet? Lupita Nyong’o looks glorious in Carolina Herrera at TIFF.
Welcome back to the red carpet, Lupita Nyong’o! The stylish Oscar winner (for “12 Years a Slave” in 2014) looked glorious in a House of Herrera dress and headwrap at the Toronto International Film Festival last week. She was in town promoting “Queen of Katwe,” which opens in theaters Sept. 23.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.