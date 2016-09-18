Queen of the red carpet? Lupita Nyong’o looks glorious in Carolina Herrera at TIFF.

By
Seattle Times arts writer

Welcome back to the red carpet, Lupita Nyong’o! The stylish Oscar winner (for “12 Years a Slave” in 2014) looked glorious in a House of Herrera dress and headwrap at the Toronto International Film Festival last week. She was in town promoting “Queen of Katwe,” which opens in theaters Sept. 23.

