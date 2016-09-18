Queen of the red carpet? Lupita Nyong’o looks glorious in Carolina Herrera at TIFF.

Welcome back to the red carpet, Lupita Nyong’o! The stylish Oscar winner (for “12 Years a Slave” in 2014) looked glorious in a House of Herrera dress and headwrap at the Toronto International Film Festival last week. She was in town promoting “Queen of Katwe,” which opens in theaters Sept. 23.