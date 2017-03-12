What’s with all the high necks and long sleeves?

Long-sleeved, high-necked gowns seem to be having a moment: Oscar nominee Ruth Negga wore one, charmingly, on the Academy Awards red carpet, and these two turned up on runways during Paris Fashion Week last week, designed by Elie Saab (pink) and Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino (red). They’re undeniably pretty and rich in detail — but is anyone else getting a whiff of Watching “Little House on the Prairie” In My Nightgown from them?