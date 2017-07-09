Birds alight on the red carpet, on Zendaya and Isabela Moner.

Two recent examples from the ever-exciting niche category of Clothing With Birds On It: Isabela Moner, on the red carpet for the London premiere of “Transformers: The Last Knight” last month, wears a gray Yanina Couture gown complete with a cheekily gazing peacock. Zendaya, shown with Tom Holland for a recent “Spider-Man: Homecoming” appearance, chose a cheery Christmas-colored Delpozo outfit complete with mirror-image flamingos. Not sure if two makes a trend, but both are certainly eye-catching.