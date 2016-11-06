Fashion design meets ballet, with harmonious results: Twyla Tharp’s “Brief Fling” shows off vivid costumes by Mizrahi.

Ballet and fashion have long had a beautiful partnership: Coco Chanel, in the 1920s, designed costumes for the Ballets Russes, and in recent years some of fashion’s biggest names — Valentino, Christian Lacroix, Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, Rodarte and many more — have tried their hand at dance costumes. There’s a lovely example in town this week: Isaac Mizrahi’s 1990 designs for Twyla Tharp’s “Brief Fling,” performed by Pacific Northwest Ballet through Nov. 13 (info: pnb.org or 206-441-2425). The tartan costumes (and color-coordinated pointe shoes) divide the dancers into clans; here, in 2013, Kaori Nakamura is a symphony in blue.