Miranda Priestly might scoff at florals for spring, but even she might find this gown hard to resist.

I always expect Gillian Anderson to show up at places in a trench coat and pantsuit; she is for me, always and forever, Special Agent Dana Scully of “The X-Files.” But here she is, at the BAFTA Television Awards, looking very un-Scullied — and very springlike — in this tiered, romantic floral gown from Erdem. I suspect this dress smells, delightfully, of violets.