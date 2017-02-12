It’s the gray season here ­— so how about a colorful flamenco dress?

While we in Seattle were going about our business last week in endless shades of gray, the 23rd annual International Flamenco Fashion Show took place in Seville, Spain — with an explosion of color. The flamenco dress, a traditional costume which sprung from Andalusian festivals more than a century ago, typically features a very fitted bodice and an elaborately flounced and ruffled skirt, often beginning at the knee. This elegant example, from Atelier 109 Paris, looks ready for a whirl.