The early 1960s get re-created on the gossipy new FX series.
I haven’t yet caught up with “Feud,” currently airing on FX with Jessica Lange as Joan Crawford and Susan Sarandon as Bette Davis — but oh, those costumes. The series takes place in the early 1960s, and designer Lou Eyrich looks to be having great fun re-creating the period. Note, here, the wonderful explosion of costume on Hollywood gossip columnist Hedda Hopper (played by Judy Davis): the hat, which looks like a bird accident; the dress, with dots and ruffles and lapels; and what looks like three different necklaces. Even the furniture, you’ll notice, is dressed.
