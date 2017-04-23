At a Belarus museum, some paintings ponder a passing fashion show.
OK, take a look at those paintings on the wall, and you’ll see why I couldn’t resist this photo. It’s from a fashion show that took place earlier this month at the National Art Museum in Minsk, Belarus, featuring work from Belarusian designer Ksenia Romanova. I love how the models look like they’re ignoring the art, and the art — the very elegantly dressed two ladies and one gentleman on the wall — looks like it’s gazing very critically at the models and Having Some Thoughts. (“Why are they all wearing the same shoes?” wonders the woman in yellow.)
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.