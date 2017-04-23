At a Belarus museum, some paintings ponder a passing fashion show.

OK, take a look at those paintings on the wall, and you’ll see why I couldn’t resist this photo. It’s from a fashion show that took place earlier this month at the National Art Museum in Minsk, Belarus, featuring work from Belarusian designer Ksenia Romanova. I love how the models look like they’re ignoring the art, and the art — the very elegantly dressed two ladies and one gentleman on the wall — looks like it’s gazing very critically at the models and Having Some Thoughts. (“Why are they all wearing the same shoes?” wonders the woman in yellow.)