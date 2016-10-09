The star of “The Girl on the Train” poses on the tracks — in a dress that could stop traffic.

Emily Blunt poses on a railroad track at the recent London premiere of “The Girl on the Train” (based on Paula Hawkins’ blockbuster novel, and now in theaters everywhere). Appropriately, her gorgeously embellished Alexander McQueen gown has a train — well, a little one. Blunt opted for simple hair and almost no jewelry, the better to set off the dress’s fanciful beaded flowers, birds and vines. It’s a dress you can get lost in — like a good book.