She’s back ... and she’s got a new look.

“Wind’s in the east / Mist comin’ in / Like something is brewin’ / About to begin / Can’t put me finger / On what lies in store / But I feel what’s to ‘appen / All ‘appened before.”

“Mary Poppins Returns,” the sequel to the most magical movie ever made (yes, I saw the Julie Andrews original as a small child and it made a permanent imprint on me), won’t be in theaters until December of 2018. But Disney has released a tantalizing early picture of Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins, returning to Cherry Tree Lane. While the carpetbag looks a bit garish, the rest (courtesy of the brilliant costume designer Sandy Powell, whose recent work includes “Carol” and “Cinderella”) seems in place: the bird on the hat, the coat’s elegant little cape, the red shoes on perfectly turned-out feet. But it’s the leaves on the ground that are giving me hope, blown in from that wind in the east. We shall see.