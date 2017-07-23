She’s back ... and she’s got a new look.
“Wind’s in the east / Mist comin’ in / Like something is brewin’ / About to begin / Can’t put me finger / On what lies in store / But I feel what’s to ‘appen / All ‘appened before.”
“Mary Poppins Returns,” the sequel to the most magical movie ever made (yes, I saw the Julie Andrews original as a small child and it made a permanent imprint on me), won’t be in theaters until December of 2018. But Disney has released a tantalizing early picture of Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins, returning to Cherry Tree Lane. While the carpetbag looks a bit garish, the rest (courtesy of the brilliant costume designer Sandy Powell, whose recent work includes “Carol” and “Cinderella”) seems in place: the bird on the hat, the coat’s elegant little cape, the red shoes on perfectly turned-out feet. But it’s the leaves on the ground that are giving me hope, blown in from that wind in the east. We shall see.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.