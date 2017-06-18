Try to picture anybody else in either of these outfits. You can’t. That’s called personal style.

Two fashion icons known for trademark black-and-white ensembles stepped out earlier this month. Diane Keaton, receiving a lifetime achievement award from the American Film Institute, walked a June-in-Los-Angeles red carpet in a hat, turtleneck, coat, boots, fingerless gloves and her usual cinched belt; she looked happy and comfortable (a lesser icon might have been too warm), and like no one but herself. As did Janelle Monae, who received (natch) a Fashion Icon Award at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York wearing a uniquely deconstructed Christian Siriano jumpsuit, seemingly inspired by the keys of a piano. Personal style, times two.