The actress wore an exuberant Cynthia Rowley dress-and-vest combo to an awards show.

On a gray day in the Northwest, don’t these colorful prints cheer you up? Yara Shahidi, who plays Zoey on ABC’s “Black-ish,” wore this Cynthia Rowley outfit to the Glamour Women of the Year Awards earlier this month. Just looking at it makes me happy: the beautifully-textured fabric, the layered florals, the unexpected hues (check out that purple piping!). Even the shoes — a lipstick-red print — seem to have joined the party.