Waistcoats, pockets squares and straw hats: This group of elegant gentlemen seem to have come from another time.

This is how every Seattle gentleman will be dressed for the Fourth of July, right? No, these men are attendees at the 92nd Pitti Immagine Uomo, an annual fashion exhibition for men’s clothing and accessories, in Florence, Italy in mid-June of this year, but they could just as easily be visitors from an earlier, more elegant era. (The smartphone held by the man on the left is a giveaway, though.) If they are indeed time travelers, I wish they’d share their secret for unwrinkled linen.