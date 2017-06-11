Here to model traditional Ukrainian attire: Sunday Best’s first cat.

Words cannot describe how thrilled I am to present Sunday Best’s very first well-dressed cat. (My own cat, who has been shown this picture for aspirational purposes, is less thrilled.) This elegant white kitty, attending a festival in downtown Kiev in late May with a friend, is dressed in vyshyvanka, the traditional Slavic clothing which contains elements of Ukrainian ethnic embroidery. Both are also wearing a vinok — a traditional Ukrainian flower crown. Most cats, of course, wouldn’t tolerate this level of accessorizing for more than a second or two, but this kitty looks remarkably serene; perhaps he/she is a part-time model, or just a cat with great fashion sense.