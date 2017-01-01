From the new movie “Live By Night,” a Deco-style beaded flapper dress is all sparkle.

Shall we start the new year off with something sparkly? Here’s Sienna Miller as Claire Folger in the upcoming drama “Live By Night,” directed by Ben Affleck. (The movie arrives in Seattle theaters on Jan. 13.) The costumes, by Oscar-nominated designer Jacqueline West (“The Revenant,” “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”), reflect the film’s 1920s/30s setting. With its Deco-style beading and glitzy accessories, this sequined flapper dress looks like just the thing for an all-night party. That pillar doesn’t look so bad either.