Spring walked the runway — quietly — at Tokyo Fashion Week.
I had to stare at this lovely photo for a little while before I could figure out the garment: It’s a dark, loose coat, with one emerging sleeve made up of exuberant, colorful flowers. From Vietnamese designer Nguyen Cong Tri and presented at Tokyo Fashion Week in late March, it seemed like a quietly beautiful metaphor for spring.
