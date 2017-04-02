Spring walked the runway — quietly — at Tokyo Fashion Week.

Share story

By
Seattle Times arts critic

I had to stare at this lovely photo for a little while before I could figure out the garment: It’s a dark, loose coat, with one emerging sleeve made up of exuberant, colorful flowers. From Vietnamese designer Nguyen Cong Tri and presented at Tokyo Fashion Week in late March, it seemed like a quietly beautiful metaphor for spring.

Moira Macdonald: 206-464-2725 or mmacdonald@seattletimes.com. On Twitter @moiraverse