For “The Crown,” a meticulous replica of Queen Elizabeth II’s 1947 wedding gown was constructed.

Had a chance to binge-watch “The Crown,” the new Netflix drama series about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II? I haven’t yet, but here’s some trivia for costume nerds such as myself: For the opening episode, which depicts young Elizabeth’s marriage to Prince Philip, the show’s costume department made an exact replica of the Queen’s 1947 wedding dress, designed by Norman Hartnell. (Pictured are Claire Foy as Elizabeth and Jared Harris as her father, King George VI.) The original, made of ivory silk, took Hartnell and his staff six months to make (it included 10,000 hand-embroidered seed pearls), at an undisclosed cost. (In cash-strapped postwar England, the then-princess famously saved ration coupons for the fabric.) The new gown, a meticulous carbon copy, took seven weeks. Its cost? About $37,000.