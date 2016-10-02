This Marchesa dress, floating down a New York runway, is what tutus aspire to be.

Tutu much? Maybe. But this tulle Marchesa gown, worn on a recent New York Fashion Week runway, is what tutus look like in their dreams. I love how the more you look at the skirt, the more colors you can see in it — faint hues of violet, pink and blue, seeming to float around its wearer like a wispy rainbow.