In a new exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, historic gowns take center stage.

There’s something haunting, isn’t there, about the way this beautifully preserved 19th-century gown stands empty? It’s one of 60 newly acquired historic garments in an exhibit called “Masterworks: Unpacking Fashion” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and it makes me want to hop on a plane to New York this minute. The original owner is long gone, but this silk-and-lace dress (perhaps her favorite?), with its whimsical embroidered butterflies, lives on. “Masterworks” is on display at the Met’s Costume Institute through Feb. 5, if you’re planning a trip east; more information’s at metmuseum.org.