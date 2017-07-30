A retrospective exhibit celebrates seven decades of the House of Dior — and includes a few elegant fashion ghosts.

Should you happen to find yourself in Paris in the next few months, please check this out and report back to me: “Christian Dior: Couturier de Rêve (Designer of Dreams)” is a retrospective exhibit at the Musée des Art Décoratifs, showcasing more than 300 couture gowns from the seven designers who have led the House of Dior since its inception 70 years ago. Though the show is full of colorful fashion, I love this all-white photo depicting what appears to be a wall of toiles: rough drafts of garments crafted from plain cotton, for the purpose of fine-tuning designs before cutting into expensive fabric. They are, in a sense, fashion ghosts; quiet shadows of their final versions — and quite beautiful, in their whispery way.