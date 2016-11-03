The fashion designer stopped in Seattle to launch her men's collection and some Nordstrom exclusive items.

The first thing Stella McCartney ever designed was a fake, ultra-suede bomber jacket she made when she was 12.

“It was kind of great,” she said Thursday, perched on a couch deep inside Nordstrom’s flagship Seattle store. “Very ’80s, and if I could find it now, it’s totally on point.”

Three years later, at 15, she was interning at La Croix and Yves St. Laurent.

Now 45 and an established, celebrated designer, McCartney is about to launch a men’s clothing line to add to her collections for women, children, athletes; her fragrance line and her signature Falabella bag.

But first, McCartney made a stop in Seattle to launch a line of Nordstrom exclusive items: a PS1 One-Button Wool jacket ($1,295); an “Elyse” platform derby shoe ($1,100); a “Love” print cotton T-shirt ($245) and a “Mini-Falabella” studded faux-leather tote ($1,010).

“There are few houses that have an iconic bag,” McCartney said of the Falabella, which also comes in a box design. “I wanted to support it and celebrate it and … give it a friend.”

McCartney made a few friends of her Nordstrom customers, who gathered behind a whimsical hedgerow on the store’s second floor. There was live music, food and lots of McCartney’s clothing on racks.

Her designs, she said, “are very much based on emotions.”

“I think about women and what they need and how I can serve them,” she said. “There are few luxury houses that have that relationship with their women.

“I want them to feel amazing.”

The clothes are also made with sustainability in mind: No leather or fur, recycled polyester and regenerated cashmere. Her eyewear is made from recycled plastic. Even her buildings run on windpower.

“I am not perfect,” McCartney added. “I got to America on an airplane, and I have a car.”

McCartney doesn’t listen to music when she’s designing, she said. Almost blasphemous for the daughter of a Beatle.

“Music is a massive influence for me,” she said. “It’s something that is in my blood, and I can’t avoid it. I wouldn’t want to. But I find it too distracting because I’m too aware of music. It’s really … music is too present for me.”

She has four children, aged 5 to 11, who sometimes tussle with their designer mother over what they’re going to wear.

“My kids are pretty head-to-toe in my stuff,” she said. “But they haven’t got a choice because they don’t make a wage yet. Until they make their own money, they are wearing my clothes whether they like it or not.”