She wore a revolutionary-inspired coat to Donald Trump's inauguration.
Kellyanne Conway took patriotic fashion to a new level at Donald Trump’s inauguration.
Conway, counselor to the president, donned what she calls “Trump Revolutionary Wear” to Friday’s inauguration events. The $3,600 Gucci coat is complete with brass cat-face buttons.
What will come next from “Trump Revolutionary Wear?” Social media immediately offered comparisons of Conway’s “revolutionary wear” to that of the actual American Revolution.
