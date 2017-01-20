She wore a revolutionary-inspired coat to Donald Trump's inauguration.

Kellyanne Conway took patriotic fashion to a new level at Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Conway, counselor to the president, donned what she calls “Trump Revolutionary Wear” to Friday’s inauguration events. The $3,600 Gucci coat is complete with brass cat-face buttons.

What will come next from “Trump Revolutionary Wear?” Social media immediately offered comparisons of Conway’s “revolutionary wear” to that of the actual American Revolution.

By the looks of her coat, Kellyanne Conway must be hoping to join the cast of Hamilton after today! #kellyanneconway — Lottie Dee (@Lottiedee) January 20, 2017

Who wore it better: Kellyanne Conway or Paddington Bear? pic.twitter.com/CP2M6fzLyD — Michael Hopper (@mhopp7) January 20, 2017