As we await the ceremony, a few thoughts on the red-carpet parade:

Did anyone look better than Sunny Pawar, the young star of “Lion,” who accessorized his wee tux with green-and-black sneakers with yellow laces?



Some gorgeous, simple black gowns this year, worn by Taraji P. Henson, Alicia Vikander, Kirsten Dunst, and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s very proud and very elegant mother.



The colorless – or, to be more precise, weird yellowy-beige color – trend continues, with nominee Emma Stone and Dakota Johnson wearing dresses that would have been much improved by, you know, an actual hue. Stone’s did move beautifully, though; kind of a 20s shimmy.



Nominee Octavia Spencer’s pale blue-gray feathered Marchesa gown was a highlight. As was nominee Mahershala Ali’s checkered pocket square.



I would not have predicted a) that nominee Ruth Negga would wear a turtleneck’d gown, and b) that she would SLAY in it. It was Valentino-red, and perfectly lovely.



Accessory of the night, worn by many: a blue ACLU ribbon.