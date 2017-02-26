Share story

By
Seattle Times movie critic

As we await the ceremony, a few thoughts on the red-carpet parade:

  • Did anyone look better than Sunny Pawar, the young star of “Lion,” who accessorized his wee tux with green-and-black sneakers with yellow laces?
  • Sunny Pawar arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
    Sunny Pawar arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • Some gorgeous, simple black gowns this year, worn by Taraji P. Henson, Alicia Vikander, Kirsten Dunst, and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s very proud and very elegant mother.
  • Taraji P. Henson arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
    Taraji P. Henson arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • The colorless – or, to be more precise, weird yellowy-beige color – trend continues, with nominee Emma Stone and Dakota Johnson wearing dresses that would have been much improved by, you know, an actual hue. Stone’s did move beautifully, though; kind of a 20s shimmy.
  • Emma Stone arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
    Emma Stone arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • Nominee Octavia Spencer’s pale blue-gray feathered Marchesa gown was a highlight. As was nominee Mahershala Ali’s checkered pocket square.
  • Octavia Spencer arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
    Octavia Spencer arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • I would not have predicted a) that nominee Ruth Negga would wear a turtleneck’d gown, and b) that she would SLAY in it. It was Valentino-red, and perfectly lovely.
  • Ruth Negga arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
    Ruth Negga arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • Accessory of the night, worn by many: a blue ACLU ribbon.
Moira Macdonald: mmacdonald@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @moiraverse. Moira Macdonald is the movie critic at The Seattle Times.