Who wore it best at the Met Gala?

Don’t even bother reading this. Just click through the pictures and gasp at the beauty of some of these ensembles and be all judgmental about others. I mean, that’s the whole point of a fashion gallery.

The opening of the Metropolitan Museum Costume Institute’s spring exhibition, “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between” on Monday night drew the glitterati sporting everything from high fashion, long trains, red satin ribbons and ostrich feathers to camouflage, bare midriffs and slinky cat suits.

Among the head turners were:

Serena Williams in an emerald green Versace dress making her first red carpet appearance since her pregnancy was announced, Madonna in snug-fitting camouflage and Rihanna in a flower petal creation by Rei Kawakubo, the Japanese designer honored by the exhibit.

Katy Perry channeled something exotic with her black-rimmed eyes, silver head piece and boxy red Kimono dress; Rita Ora wore a dress that made her look like a ribbon-tied package and Solange wore what appeared to be a puffy jacket.

Nicki Minaj wore a form-fitting black one-piece romper with short shorts and a billowing cape, Kendall Jenner wore a revealing black dress with slits and slices up and down the front and Bella Hadid wore a black cat suit.

But don’t let me be your arbiter of fashion. You do you and decide what you like best.