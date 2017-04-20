Marijuana-infused churros can be challenging to make, but they’re worth the effort.

Churros evoke memories of theme parks, subway cars, city beaches and, for some, childhood and special occasions. If you’re a fan of the Great British Baking Show, you know them as challenging choux pastry that require a bit of finesse to prepare properly.

It will take you a few tries to get them down pat, but they can be really fun to try at home, because then it’s ok to eat more than one.

The basic gist of a churro is a rich but light pastry that puffs up in oil as it’s deep fried, and it is every bit as delicious as it sounds. With the special touch of cannabis-infused butter and sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar, these magic wands ready to be ingested with aromatic and psychoactive pleasure.

Cannabis Churros

Makes 20 churros; 6 mg THC per churro

1 cup canola oil or shortening for frying 1 cup water

2 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 beaten eggs

½ teaspoon salt

⅓ cup cannabis-infused butter*

1 cup flour

Garnish: 1 tablespoon cinnamon and ¼ cup caster sugar

You’ll want to set up your workspace before you mess with any frying. Once you do, it all moves quickly.

Get the oil in a heavy duty skillet or deep pan ready for the flames. Make a station of paper towel-lined cookie sheets to receive the hot churros. Have a saucepan to make your dough, and the piping bag or Ziploc fitted with a star tip before you measure out the goods.

The last bit of prep is mixing the sugar and cinnamon so you can dust and promptly shove them in your mouth with no lag time.

Let the oil come to 325 degrees Fahrenheit while you prepare the dough. Melt the cannabutter* and bring the water to a boil in a small pan. Add sugar and salt, and once incorporated, take off the heat and stir in the flour and work it in well. This will be a bit tough, and a wooden spoon is the tool I’d recommend.

Beat the eggs and add some vanilla, getting them nice and fluffy. Scoop in the mixture from the saucepan and gently but thoroughly work it in. This will make a paste-like dough that then goes into the piping bag or Ziploc.

Once you’ve got the dough ready to be piped out, work with four churros at a time. Squeeze the bag so you get churros of your desired length — mine were 6 inches to allow for better dosing and quicker cooking. Fry one to two minutes per side, turning once and then draining on paper towels. They will be done really quickly, with less than 10 minutes to fry all 20.

Dust immediately with cinnamon sugar mixture, and enjoy responsibly.

*Cannabutter

Decarboxylate 3.5g of finely ground cannabis at 225 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes in a tightly sealed, oven-safe container. Put cannabis in lidded mason jar or vacuum sealed bag with cannabis and one stick of butter. Heat in water bath just under boiling for at least 1 hour. Strain and chill to use in recipes.

Deep-fat frying is typically no bueno for cannabis recipes, but these cook up so quickly that it’s not a problem. Crunchy, canna-spiked and exciting, you’ll be making these whenever the craving calls.

This recipe is courtesy of The Fresh Toast, a lifestyle/entertainment site with a side of cannabis. The Seattle Times is running occasional light lifestyle items from this site. For related recipes, news, features and pop culture, visit The Fresh Toast.