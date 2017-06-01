Last month, we did moms, and now it’s time to honor your dad. Make us a drawing of your father and you could win a prize. Open to adults and kids!

Father’s Day is right around the corner, on June 18. To celebrate, we’re asking you, our creative readers, to make a picture of your dad and send it to us. The contest is open to all ages, not just kids. (You may remember we did the same thing for moms last month and had an awesome response — more than 70 entries!)

Here’s how to enter: Create a picture using any media — crayon, pencil, pastel, paint, whatever you like. It must be hand-done; no photographs. (Shown here is an entry by Judy Simpson of Ballard.)

Email the image to mdavis@seattletimes.com and put “father’s day” in the subject line. Be sure to include your name, your hometown, your age if you are under 18, and — very important — your dad’s name.

We’ll select a winner from the adult and the under-18 entries; we’ll give each winning artist a $50 gift card.

Deadline is 5 p.m. Monday, June 12.

Melissa Davis, Seattle Times features production editor