Carolyn Hax advises a friend whose extended family doesn’t communicate well about events.

Dear Carolyn

Adapted from a recent online discussion.

DEAR CAROLYN: My wife’s family will host get-togethers and her parents will extend invitations to them on others’ behalf.

We have a strained relationship with her extended family due to our not understanding or not following whatever social conventions they have that we haven’t lived up to. They are also terrible at communication and confrontation.

I’m inclined at this point to say that unless we hear from the party thrower directly, we don’t consider it an invite. However, her parents then seem put out that they have to shoulder the burden for us not going.

How do we handle this?

– Word-of-Mouth Invited

DEAR WORD-OF-MOUTH INVITED: I’m sorry this family needlessly complicates things for you.

I’m also sorry this advice is mostly for your wife and I’m using you as a conduit.

Where solutions fail, I suggest policies: She tells her parents she appreciates their efforts to include the two of you and that of course she wants to attend — however, to save the second-guessing and hard feelings of recent history, she’s considering herself invited only if she hears it from the hosts directly.

If her parents accuse her of being selfish or high-maintenance or whatever else, it would behoove her not to fight them on it. “That may be so, Mom, but this is what works for us.” No justifications, no explaining, no further argument.

Then she can assure them that she doesn’t expect them to be the go-betweens, because that’s a lousy position to be in. She’s just warning them so they aren’t confused by your absences.

If other family members decry your absences, then she (and you) can be sympathetic and understanding and regretful: “Bummer, we would have loved to be there. Please let us know directly next time. We don’t always know where we’re expected.”

Of course all involved could get snippy with you about this development, but if you’re cheerful and consistent and you’re giving everyone a simple way to avoid any miscommunication, then you really haven’t left a lot of room to feel bad about your end of this decision. Good luck.

DEAR CAROLYN: I have a friend who always insists on picking up the check. I know it’s just a personality quirk of his, and I actually rather enjoy our witty bickering over who’s going to pay. But I would like to do something nice for him once in a while. I don’t want to just give the wait staff my credit card at the start of the meal, because where’s the fun in that? I want to WIN!

– How to Pay?

DEAR HOW TO PAY?: Per a reader, servers don’t want to be responsible for your keeping your card safe while you eat: “Simply tell the server you’re picking up the check and in no way is the server to take the other person’s card.” A win’s a win.

Re: Paying:

Another tactic: Don’t fight on his turf, but instead find a way to win on yours. Bake cookies? Organize a group outing? Find a hidden gem of a restaurant for one of these dinners? He’s more likely to be impressed if you do something he can’t.

– Anonymous