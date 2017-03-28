These oven-baked carrot fries are drizzled with homemade cannabutter and seasoned with salt, pepper and parmesan.

If you love the flavor of sweet-potato fries, you’ll love the sweet-savory flavor of oven-baked carrot fries. Drizzled with homemade cannabutter and seasoned with salt, pepper and parmesan, these simple (non-fried) carrot strips are an earthy-salty-sweet snack that can be made in the oven in just about 20 minutes.

Cannabis carrot fries

6 servings

2-3 medium carrots, or 5-6 small carrots

2 tablespoons cannabutter (you can also use vegan cannabutter made with coconut oil)

1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese

Salt, pepper and seasonings to taste

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment.

Next, peel the carrots and slice off the tips and ends. Slice each carrot in half, making for two short halves. Slice each half either in half or in quarters, to your desired “fry” size. Try to make the fries as evenly-sized as possible.

Place the carrots in a large bowl; drizzle with the cannabutter. Sprinkle with parmesan cheese, salt and pepper, and any other seasonings you’d like. Mix by hand; make sure the carrots are evenly coated.

Turn the carrots on to the prepared baking sheet, making sure they lie in a single layer. If any bits of the liquid are still in the bowl, drizzle it on top.

Bake in the preheated oven for 15-20 minutes, or until they are crisped to your liking (on the longer side if you like them less-soft on the inside; it’s OK if the edges even have a slight bit of blackening). For extra-crispy edges, you can turn on the broiler for the last minute or two of cooking; be sure to monitor the mixture carefully as they can progress from perfectly crisp to totally burnt under the broiler if you forget about them. Remove from the oven, and let cool briefly before enjoying warm.

Note: I “dosed” this recipe with 1 teaspoon of cannabutter per serving (3 teaspoons = 1 tablespoon). The strength of your finished product will depend on many factors, including the type of marijuana you used and how you made your cannabutter.

Related: 5 ways to figure out THC dosage with cannabutter

This recipe is courtesy of The Fresh Toast, a lifestyle/entertainment site with a side of cannabis. The Seattle Times is running occasional light lifestyle items from this site. For related recipes, news, features and pop culture, visit The Fresh Toast.