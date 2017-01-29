Readers rant about snoring guy at the opera, bus drivers running red lights, rudeness, unasked-for brake check, no room at coffeehouse tables; rave about good drivers, a needed scolding, help after broken ankle, lost purse returned.

RANT To the guy who snored during the entire performance of “La traviata” at Seattle Opera. Rude! I have no idea why no one near him poked him in the ribs. He should have been asked to leave.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to Metro drivers who run red lights or block intersections. Is it only a safety hazard when you aren’t driving a bus? I’d get a ticket, but they get an On-Time award. Rave to drivers who follow the rules of the road.

RAVE To the gentleman who picked up three senior ladies at a bus stop and gave us a ride to the Women’s March. We were so grateful for the ride and his kindness.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to me for being dreadfully rude to the woman whose car I bumped while pumping gas at Costco. I’d had just gotten bad news about cancer and took my anger and fear out on her. I sincerely apologize. Rave to the woman parked beside me who scolded me thoroughly; I deserved it, and apologize to her also.

RAVE To the two good Samaritans who helped me when I broke my ankle, my grown son who spent nights with me and my neighbors who’ve taken me to appointments, run errands, done chores and made food while I can’t drive or do anything easily.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to me for carelessly failing to zip my purse closed when I left Safeway and losing my wallet. I didn’t realize it was gone until I got home. Rave to the good person who turned it in with everything, including cash, still there. Thank you, and I’ve learned my lesson about being careful!

RANT To the tire store that made me wait for over an hour for a simple oil change and lube, when they finished, telling me they’d checked my brakes and they were fine. If they’d have asked me I’d have told them that I had new brakes installed a month ago and could have saved both of us the time and trouble.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the people driving at night without their headlights on. Rave to attentive, conscientious, law-abiding drivers who contribute to safer travel for us all. We don’t tend to take note of them as much as we do of selfish, distracted drivers.

RANT My husband and I stopped at a coffee shop for a latte and dessert. There were eight tables including several with people talking or looking at their tablets without food or beverages. We had to go sit in our car to eat and drink our order. Shouldn’t there be a time limit for people to sit there?