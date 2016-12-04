Readers rave about traffic-fatality memorials, helpful restaurant employees, donations for YouthCare, help finding lost mom; rant about no help after traffic accident, rude Thanksgiving guest, drivers giving the middle finger, park vandalism.

RAVE To people who are raising awareness of pedestrian and traffic fatalities in the city where we used to think drivers were too polite, with white figures placed at several locations to memorialize victims, part of the World Day of Remembrance global effort to highlight the number of people killed or injured in crashes. The memorial inspired me to proceed with extra care instead of complaining about how traffic and parking have gotten worse.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the jerk who expressed dissatisfaction with the election by spraypainting obscene words and images all over the building at Mount Baker Beach. Rave to Seattle Parks for quickly painting over and cleaning the mess so it looks like new.

RAVE To my neighbors who responded generously to my request for gently used warm clothing, new socks, gloves and hygiene supplies for homeless Seattle teens served by YouthCare. I have the greatest neighbors!

RANT To the school-bus driver who came upon my wrecked vehicle and laid on the horn just after the accident occurred. I was injured and lying over my steering wheel, with my car blocking a lane and the other vehicle in the accident blocking another lane of the four-lane street. Also rant to the commuters who drove by; not a single one stopped to see if we were OK or bothered to call 911 to get us help. It was truly disheartening.

RAVE AND RANT Rave to friends’ warm hospitality and culinary skills for Thanksgiving dinner. Rant to the guest who ruined my day by screaming at me at the table when I had the nerve to express an opinion different from her own.

RAVE To the lovely employees who saw us stranded when our trusty old Buick suddenly gave out for no apparent reason on the road outside their restaurant. They came out and helped us push it off the road, then invited us in for tea while we waited for our roadside-assistance service.

RANT I’ve had it with the free-flowing middle finger from drivers. On weekday mornings I drive my 10-year-old son across town for school. I work to keep his mornings calm and peaceful, hoping he’ll reflect that behavior to others. On countless occasions he’s been witness to entitled, passive-aggressive drivers who feel completely comfortable giving me the finger for driving the speed limit. It’s up to each of us to keep things civil.

RAVE To the kindhearted folks and Seattle Police who found my mom when she was lost in the dark and rain. She has early onset dementia and was missing less than an hour, but it seemed like forever. Our family is so grateful.