The Great Figgy Pudding Caroling Competition, indoor snow and more await visitors to the area around Westlake Park.

Great Figgy Pudding Caroling Competition

Dozens of caroling teams compete in one of Seattle’s favorite holiday traditions on Friday, Dec. 2, in downtown Seattle. Nearly 10,000 spectators are expected to watch Figgy Pudding teams of five or more creative carolers perform to raise money for the Pike Market Senior Center & Food Bank, with top teams competing in a sing-off on the Figgy Main Stage; 6-8:30 p.m. Dec. 2, Seattle; pikemarketseniorcenter.org/figgy-pudding.

Holiday Carousel, Westlake Park

The Holiday Carousel returns to Westlake Park for its 30th year, with rides through Jan. 1 (closed Dec. 25) to benefit the Treehouse charity for local foster children. Other events in the park hosted by the Downtown Seattle Assocation include:

• Urban Craft Uprising Holiday Market, new group of artists weekly through Dec. 24,

• Hot mini-doughnuts from the Hot Revolution Food Truck from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; and the

• Fisher Scone Food Truck from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays; 401 Pine St., Seattle; downtownseattle.com/holidays.

Light and snow shows, Pacific Place

The nightly snow show in the Pacific Place atrium returns this year, along with a new feature, the “Light Up the Night 3D Light Show” at dusk daily outside the mall on Sixth Avenue. Pacific Place hosts live music om weekends through the holiday season, including holiday jazz with Greta Matassa at 5 p.m. Dec. 2 and holiday favorites done Sinatra-style with Danny Quintero at noon Dec. 3. The snow show inside the atrium is at 6 and 7 p.m. Mondays- Saturdays, and 5 and 6 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 24; the “Light Up the Night” show is through Dec. 31; Pacific Place, Seattle; 206-402-2655 or pacificplaceseattle.com.

Gingerbread Village, Sheraton Seattle

Gingerbread Village, intricate, larger-than-life gingerbread creations by chefs and local architects, is on display at Sheraton Seattle. This year’s theme is “Celebrate the Magic of the Holidays.” Admission is free, with donations for the Northwest Chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation suggested; last year’s village raised a record $85,000 for the Northwest chapter of JDRF. Visitors are welcome any time through Jan. 1, Sheraton Seattle Hotel, 1400 Sixth Ave., Seattle; 206-621-9000 or sheratonseattle.com.

Seattle Center Monorail

Seattle Center Monorail, a Seattle icon since the 1962 World’s Fair, departs from the top floor of Westlake Center about every 10 minutes daily for the short ride to Seattle Center to visit the Space Needle, Pacific Science Center, Winterfest at Seattle Center Armory, Chihuly Garden and Glass and the Museum of Pop Culture. Westlake Center is one of Seattle’s transportation hubs, above the transit tunnel for buses and Sound Transit Link light rail, and across the street from the Seattle Streetcar downtown hub at Fifth Avenue and Olive Way. Monorail fares are cash-only, ORCA cards not accepted; fares are $1 to $2.25 one-way. The monorail operates from 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. weekdays, 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, closing at 6 p.m. Dec. 24 and closed Dec. 25; 206-905-2620 or seattlemonorail.com.