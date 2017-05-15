Follow these steps to enjoy this rich-and-creamy luxury at home.

Rich, creamy, custardy créme brûlée is usually something you have to pay $10 or more for, and it’s gone in a flash. Since most of the cannabis foods we buy are shelf-stable and not prepared, like in restaurants, it’s not always easy to come by this type of luxury.

That’s where yummy recipes like this come in.

Créme brûlée is not the best for an oil or butter infusion of cannabis, so you’ll want to add either a decarboxylated concentrate or glycerin tincture, in addition to normal sweeteners.

Creme brulee jars

Makes 6; 9mg THC per serving estimated

2 cups heavy cream

1 vanilla pod

½ cup sugar

3 egg yolks

2 tablespoons glycerin tincture*

Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Scrape the insides of the vanilla pod into a saucepan. Stuff the body of the vanilla and half of the sugar into a jar; shake, seal and put aside. Pour cream over the vanilla and bring to a light simmer. Don’t let it boil. Put the cream off the heat to cool and start working on the rest.

Prepare the jars for baking by lining them up in a high-sided, oven-safe casserole dish or roasting pan. Whisk together the remaining sugar and egg yolks in a bowl. Add glycerin tincture and whip until just mixed. Slowly add the cream, whisking vigorously so the egg doesn’t cook. This will take about 3 minutes, so plan on whipping and adding more cream in 30-second bursts.

Once all the cream is added, pour into containers evenly. Add boiling water to the roasting dish halfway up the sides of the jars. Bake for 20 minutes at 325, rotate once and bake for another 10–15 minutes. Check on the jars at this time — you want to see a little jiggle, but they should seem to have congealed a bit. If they look too fluid, bake for another 5 minutes at a time until it’s where it should be.

Let them cool and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight. The last step is to take out of the fridge, sprinkle the jar of vanilla sugar you’ve put aside, and hit with a blowtorch. It will make a delicious crust, and you can dig right in or refrigerate them for later.

*Cannabis-infused glycerin tincture

In an oven-safe container double sealed with foil, decarboxylate 3.5 grams of finely ground cannabis at 225 degrees Fahrenheit. Put cannabis in a mason jar or vacuum-sealed bag, pour over 2 ounces of vegetable glycerin and seal tightly. Place in a water bath at just under boiling for 1 hour. Strain and keep contents in a sterilized container. Stores indefinitely in freezer.

This recipe is courtesy of The Fresh Toast, a lifestyle/entertainment site with a side of cannabis. The Seattle Times is running occasional light lifestyle items from this site. For related recipes, news, features and pop culture, visit The Fresh Toast.