Our warm fall means that garlic you planted in October might already be visible. No worries. It will be fine by this spring, but here are a few things you can do just to be safe.

In the Garden

Q: I planted my garlic at the end of October. It usually stays dormant until spring but this year it is already several inches high. What should I do?

A: October is by far the best time to plant garlic in our region, but if we have a warm fall like we experienced this year, garlic often sends up shoots soon after planting.

Fortunately, there’s really nothing to worry about. If we have a mild winter, the shoots will survive unscathed and your garlic will get a nice head start into spring. And even if we have a cold winter — unless we have an Arctic Express with temperatures in the teens — the shoots will get a bit gnarly but usually will survive and put up new growth in spring.

To be on the safe side, it might help to mulch the shoots with a 4-inch deep cover of compost or chopped leaves. The additional protection should get the shoots through even a very cold winter; however if extreme cold makes the shoots die back completely, next March gently pull back the mulch, and new shoots should promptly emerge. As soon as you see new growth, give your garlic a boost by working a couple of teaspoons of a high-nitrogen fish or blood-meal fertilizer into the soil around each plant.

Q: I’m looking for a cheery plant to brighten up my house this winter. I would like something festive but not the typical holiday plant like poinsettia or Christmas cactus.

A: For a touch of the tropics and something sure to brighten any holiday home, I would consider Anthurium andraeanum (flamingo flower). Not only is it beautiful, it’s fairly easy to grow.

These plants feature showy red flowers that keep coming for a long time. Provide your flamingo flower with bright indirect light for best growth.

In summer, keep the soil moist at all times, but allow it to dry on the surface before watering in winter. Mist aerial roots (roots that are above the ground) frequently and fertilize with a quarter-strength dilution of soluble liquid house plant food once per month. Keep the plant on a moist pebble tray to provide extra humidity, and try to keep temperatures above 55 degrees.

Another favorite of mine is Alocasia polly (known as elephant ears). It has exotic arrowhead-shaped leaves with showy pale veins. It’s more finicky and difficult to grow but it’s so incredible, it’s worth trying.

Like the flamingo flower, it likes warmth and high humidity. Water often enough to keep the soil consistently moist. The exact watering schedule depends on the time of year and current climate. It might be necessary to water your Alocasia every day or two during the dry heat of summer, but only once every few weeks during the winter when the plant is barely growing.

Fertilize only twice a year with a water-soluble, acid-rich fertilizer, once in mid-March and again in early June. If all goes well, you’ll have one of the most beautiful of all houseplants for years. If your Alocasia bites the dust, you still have the Anthurium to enjoy.