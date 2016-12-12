If you want your package to be at its destination by Christmas, you may need to get it on its way this week. The more you're willing to pay, the longer you can wait to ship.

Got your gifts, tissue paper, bubble wrap, scissors, poly mailers, boxes and postal tape? Good, because shipping deadlines are fast approaching for everyone who needs a package to get somewhere by Christmas.

For domestic packages, the U.S. Postal Service’s recommended shipping deadlines are Thursday (Dec. 15) for retail ground packages, Dec. 20 for first-class mail, Dec. 21 for priority mail and Dec. 23 for Priority Mail Express Service. Thursday (Dec. 15) also is the recommended deadline for international packages bound for Europe.

Dec. 22 is the last day to ship using Federal Express (expensive) First Overnight, Priority Overnight and Standard Overnight shipping for domestic delivery before Dec. 25. Dec. 16 is the last recommended day for using FedEx’s regular ground or home-delivery service.

The last day to ship using UPS’ 3 Day Select pick up and delivery service is Dec. 19. Packages sent within the United States that day are expected to be delivered on Dec. 23. You can still expect Christmas delivery if you send by Dec. 21 using UPS’ 2nd Day Air Service.