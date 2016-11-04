It's time to fall back -- daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.

It’s almost time to set the clock back and enjoy an extra hour in the day. (Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.) Here’s what to do with that extra hour — instead of going back to sleep:

Exercise

You can never find the time to hit the gym; here’s your chance. If your body still operates on the pre-daylight saving-time schedule, you’ve gained that hour until the spring. Maybe try boot camp. Check out class pass to find fitness classes around Seattle. At the very least, spend the extra hour thinking about running, reading a fitness magazine or buying new workout clothes to get yourself motivated.

Volunteer

Get out and volunteer! Spend an hour giving back to the community. You can find plenty of opportunities and organizations through the city of Seattle or www.volunteermatch.org.

Catch up on your Netflix show

You know that TV show on Netflix you’ve been meaning to catch up on? No time like the present. There are plenty of new shows coming to Netflix this month. Watch one episode every day during the extra hour to avoid spending an entire day (or two) binge watching full seasons. “Stranger Things,” “Gilmore Girls,” and “Portlandia” are all good choices.

Explore new coffee shops

If there’s an abundance of anything in Seattle, it’s coffee. Take advantage of the extra hour to check out a new coffee shop. Bonus: the caffeine will help keep you awake. Some must-try coffee shops in Seattle: Café Allegro, Storyville Coffee and Slate Coffee Roasters.

Pick up a hobby or learn something new

Everyone has that one thing they wish they could do. This is the perfect time to pick up a new hobby or learn a new skill. The possibilities are endless. Start a blog on something you’re passionate about, learn how to edit your photos to up your Instagram game or learn a foreign language. If you can’t think of anything else, learn how to dance — a skill that will serve you well this holiday season.

Eat a real breakfast

If you have time every morning to eat a full, nutritious breakfast you’re ahead of the game. For everyone else, spend the extra time to get a healthy start to your day. High fiber, low-fat protein are the best choices for your morning meal. Fresh fruit, whole wheat bagel or toast, yogurt and a protein bar or eggs are all good. If you’re not up to cooking, check out Portage Bay or Café Flora for a hearty, healthy breakfast.

Take your dog for a walk

Show your pooch some love and commit to taking him on a walk every day. You will both get good, daily exercise, and your dog will appreciate the extra attention. If you don’t have a dog, consider adopting one at the humane society or local animal rescue.

Holiday shopping/ make your wish list

The holidays are right around the corner, and shopping panic is looming. Spend the extra hour planning and shopping for holiday gifts. (Oprah has some ideas.) If you’re an overachiever who has already done all your shopping (we salute you), spend your time writing and revising your wish list. Be sure to include links, sizes, colors and other details to make shopping for you easier.

Plan your holiday party

Dreaming of throwing the most lavish holiday soiree your friends have ever been to? Bring your ideas to life during the extra hour with a little party planning. Yes, it really is November, and the holidays are upon us. Pick your date and get your invitations out before your guests are flooded with other invites.