Cannabis-infused olive oil serves as base that ties it all together.

There’s a case to be made for keeping store-bought puff pastry on hand. The dough in this recipe, for instance, would not be easy to make yourself. The store-bought stuff can be a reliable staple if you like to make people smile with your food — and you don’t want to spend the entire night in the kitchen.

Take any seasonal vegetable, along with flavor staples such as shallot and garlic, and you have a perfect base for peppery and sharp cannabis-infused olive oil. Mine goes to the outer limits with local quail eggs and nutty pecorino, but you can substitute whatever cheese you have around.

Asparagus is cheap and plentiful around these parts, and it cooks up pretty quickly in the oven. This is crucial because when you’re entertaining or in a rush, hovering over the stovetop wastes time.

And if you’re not crazy about the spears, you can use pretty much any other green vegetable. Even squashes and potatoes would be OK.

Cannabis asparagus tart

Makes 6 servings; 7mg per serving

1 sheet frozen puff pastry

1 pound asparagus

½ cup shaved pecorino cheese

1 head garlic

2 shallots

1 tablespoon cannabis-infused olive oil

2 tablespoons regular olive oil

6-8 quail eggs or 4 chicken eggs

Salt and pepper to taste

Remove pastry from the freezer to thaw at least an hour before you want to make the dish. Sometimes I put it in the fridge the night before so it’s ready to go the next day.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Line a baking sheet with a silicone mat or parchment paper. Roll the pastry out to the full size of the sheet and return to the freezer.

Prepare the asparagus for a prebake. Remove the last 2 inches or so off the bottom where there is toughness. Arrange in a cast-iron skillet or baking dish. Chop shallot and garlic finely and arrange on the top of the asparagus. Drizzle both with the non-infused olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake for 20 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Once the asparagus is cooked a bit, you can prepare the final tart. Take the sheet out of the freezer and arrange the asparagus in a single layer down the middle pastry. Tuck or fold the edges around the vegetables so that it makes a small lip. Sprinkle generously with the infused olive oil and then the pecorino.

Crack the eggs around the tart with space in between for cutting. Shake a little extra salt over the eggs, but not too much. Bake for 10 minutes at 350 — the crust will puff up, the eggs will set, and the cheese will melt. Allow to cool for a minute or two before cutting so the pastry has a chance to get rigid.

