Microwave delivers next-to-immediate gratification.

Microwaving a cake seems like a counter-intuitive disaster, but going to the store or baking an entire cake, even the boxed kind, takes at least one hour from packet to pie hole. If you can’t stand to wait that long and you possess a microwave, you can inject a simple single serving cake recipe with the cannabis you crave and be on the couch enjoying “Outlander” before you can say “Jamie.”

You can approach this with a “from scratch” (or necessity) angle, or you can portion out boxed cake mix to suit your taste. Either method will give you something that is as cake-like as it is quick. Throw a jar of icing in the fridge to mete out with impunity and BOOM — instant cake craving fix.

Related Spread a little happiness with cannabis cheese

Cannabis yellow mug cake

Adapted from Betty Crocker box mix. Makes one mug, 10 mg THC estimated

6 tablespoons boxed yellow cake mix

1 teaspoon cannabutter*

2 tablespoons softened unsalted butter

2 tablespoons water

2 tablespoons beaten egg

Frosting if desired

Grease microwave-safe mug with nonstick spray or butter. In a small bowl, mix the wet ingredients and the softened butters until it makes a thick goop. Store the extra egg in a sealed container for breakfast or breading and make sure the cake mix is closed up tight until you use it again.

Add the cake mix and beat well for at least a minute to aerate the mixture. Go for longer if you can stand it, the more air in the batter the better it will rise and the more uniformly it will cook as the microwave heat fluffs it up.

Transfer into the mug and scrape the bowl thoroughly with a spatula to get every bit of batter. Microwave for 1 minute, allow to stand in the microwave for 5 seconds as it will be quite hot. Carefully remove mug. Top with a scoop of frosting and you’re literally golden!

You’ve got the keys to success now, and it’s up to you to use them to your maximum enjoyment. Sure you can bake a whole cake to have for a week, but you’d have to heat up each serving and commit to waiting the full hour to bake it, plus cleanup. With mug cake’s minimal prep, you don’t have too much to worry about re:cleaning. Plus, if you’re bored and uninspired, you can add chocolate, toppings nuts, and spices without potentially ruining a full size cake if it doesn’t come out as planned.

*Cannabutter

Decarboxylate 3.5 grams of finely ground cannabis at 225 degrees for 20 minutes in a tightly sealed, oven-safe container. Put cannabis in lidded mason jar or vacuum-sealed bag with cannabis and one stick of butter. Heat in water bath just under boiling for at least 1 hour. Strain and chill to use in recipes.

This recipe is courtesy of The Fresh Toast, a lifestyle/entertainment site with a side of cannabis. The Seattle Times is running occasional light lifestyle items from this site. For related recipes, news, features and pop culture, visit The Fresh Toast.