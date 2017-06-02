Iced tea features tapioca pearls and a splash of pot.

It doesn’t feel like a full Thai meal without a giant glass filled with the ruddy red sweet milky goodness of iced tea.

I’ve never been to Thailand, but this is touted as a street-food classic. On the hottest summer days, strolling home with takeout while sucking down the brightly colored stuff at breakneck speed is one of my go-to moves.

You can likely find real loose-leaf tea on Amazon, but many places use instant powder. I tried both ways, and the instant tastes like cotton candy — in a good way — so we’re going with it. I’ve added tapioca pearls out of the sheer glee I experienced upon noticing they were even for sale in my local shop. This little twist makes it uber-trendy, since bubble tea is as much of a favorite in big cities as Thai food itself.

Thai iced tea

Makes 2 glasses; 4 mg THC per serving

1 packet instant Thai tea

1 cup water

¼ teaspoon cannabis glycerin tincture*

¼ cup tapioca pearls

¼ cup condensed milk

¼ cup cream

Ice

Boil a small saucepan of water. Cook the tapioca pearls for two minutes, then remove from heat and allow to stand for one more minute. Strain and rinse with cool water. Put aside.

Add water to a jar or shaker and pour in the instant powder. Stir until well mixed, then add the tincture and one ice cube; close and shake. Spoon the tapioca pearls in the bottom of two tall glasses and add some ice. Put half of the tea mixture in each glass.

Now shake up the condensed milk and cream with one ice cube until it’s completely dissolved and frothy. Pour the milk over both glasses. Serve with a straw and drink immediately.

*Cannabis-infused glycerin tincture

In an oven-safe container double-sealed with foil, decarboxylate 3.5 grams of finely ground cannabis at 225 degrees Fahrenheit. Put cannabis in a mason jar or vacuum-sealed bag, pour over 2 ounces of vegetable glycerin and seal tightly.

Place in a water bath at just under boiling for one hour. Strain and keep contents in a sterilized container. Stores indefinitely in freezer.

This recipe is courtesy of The Fresh Toast, a lifestyle/entertainment site with a side of cannabis. The Seattle Times is running occasional light lifestyle items from this site. For related recipes, news, features and pop culture, visit The Fresh Toast.