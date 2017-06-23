Temperatures will reach the 90s in some areas.

With temperatures expected to reach over 90 degrees in some places this weekend (with a heat advisory from noon Saturday to 9 p.m. Sunday in effect), here are some places to cool off:

Seattle beaches

Seattle Parks and Recreation offers lifeguards on duty, weather permitting, starting June 24 and free beginning swimming lessons for ages 6 and older available at nine Seattle beaches. They’re open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays and noon to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays (parkways.seattle.gov/2017/05/04/everyone-water-summer):

East Green Lake, 7201 E. Green Lake Drive. N.

Magnuson, Northeast 65th Street and Sand Point Way Northeast

Madrona, 853 Lake Washington Blvd.

Pritchard Beach, 8400 55th Ave. S.

Matthews, 9300 51st Ave. N.E.

Madison, 1900 43rd Ave. E.;

Mt. Baker, 2301 Lake Washington Blvd. S.

Seward, 5902 Lake Washington Blvd. S.

West Green Lake, 7312 W.Green Lake Drive.

Outdoor pools

Colman Pool

Outdoor saltwater pool with giant tube slide, public swims, lap swims, family swims, lessons available, daily, closed for swim meets July 6-8 and 14-15; Lincoln Park, 8603 Fauntleroy Way S.W., Seattle; fees and hours vary (206-684-7494 or seattle.gov/parks/find/pools/colman-pool)

Mounger Pool

Two outdoor pools, big pool with corkscrew slide, shallow little pool; swim lessons, open swims, themed events, daily, 2535 32nd Ave. W., Seattle; fees and hours vary (206-684-4708 or seattle.gov/parks/find/pools/mounger-pool).

Seattle Parks wading pools and spray parks

Spray parks open daily at nine parks; starting Saturday, June 24, shallow wading pools open on warm days at 20 locations, days and hours vary, hotline updated at 9 a.m. daily (206-684-7796 or seattle.gov/parks/find/spray-parks-and-wading-pools).

Bellevue beaches

Life guards on duty, weather permitting (parks.bellevuewa.gov/parks-and-trails/beach-lifeguard-schedule)

Opening Saturday, June 24, noon-7 p.m. daily:

Newcastle, 4400 Lake Washington Blvd. S.E.

Clyde, 2 92nd Ave. N.E.

Enatai, 3519 108th Ave. S.E.

Opening July 1, noon-7 p.m. daily

Chism, 9600 S.E. 11th St.

Opening July 1, 2-5 p.m. daily

Chesterfield, 2501 100th Ave. S.E.

Henry Moses Aquatic Center

Opening Saturday, June 24, lap pool, leisure pool with slides, water spray play, lazy river, concessions, open daily through Sept. 4, Henry Moses Aquatic Center, 1719 S.E. Maple Valley Highway, Renton; $3-$15 (425-430-6780 or rentonwa.gov).

Enchanted Village and Wild Waves Water Park

Fun park rides, water park, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. June 23-29; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. June 30; starting July 1, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Wild Waves & Enchanted Village, 36201 Enchanted Parkway S., Federal Way; $16.99-$21.99 through June 30; $21.99-$40.99/July-August; online discounts available; parking $12 (253-661-8000 or wildwaves.com/index.php).

Angle Lake Park

Angle Lake Park, spray park, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily; 19408 International Blvd., SeaTac (www.ci.seatac.wa.us/government/city-departments/parks-community-programs-services/parks-facilities)