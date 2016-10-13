Canna ‘Cleopatra’ produces beautiful foliage and blooms but isn’t hardy, and needs to be taken care of during the winter.

In the Garden

In early summer, a Canna ‘Cleopatra’ that overwintered outdoors surprised us by making an appearance in my wife, Mary’s, garden. It’s an amazingly attractive plant, and even before it bloomed, the exotic foliage striped with purple bands added intrigue to the garden.

Unfortunately, it didn’t begin producing its drop-dead gorgeous, wildly colorful orange and yellow blossoms until September, leaving us little time to enjoy them. The truth is, that like so many other colorful varieties of Canna, ‘Cleopatra’ isn’t reliably hardy. If last winter hadn’t been so mild, there’s a good chance it wouldn’t have come back.

To ensure survival, dig and store your Canna in an unheated garage until spring. The easiest method is to force the plant into dormancy by cutting the stems to the ground and storing the rhizomes in barely moist compost; however, it can easily take until mid-August before the plant grows big enough to play a major role in the garden.

Gardening Events Ciscoe’s Picks Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden Foliage Festival & Plant Sale: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 through Saturday, Oct. 22. Free admission to the garden during the weeklong celebration. Excellent prices on outstanding species of rhododendrons and ferns, plus rare and choice companion plants. Enjoy how-to demonstrations, tours, speakers and plant sale. Address: 2525 S. 336th St., Federal Way. rhodygarden.org ‘Healthy Soil = Healthy Plants, Part 1,’ first of a 10-part Growing Groceries Education Series: 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 19. Learn about proper soil and fertility management and soil testing. Cost: $20 per person, per class, or all 10 for $175. Address: WSU Snohomish County Extension, Cougar Auditorium, 600 128th St. S.E. (McCollum Park), Everett. snohomish.wsu.edu/growing-groceries Dunn Gardens Fall Foliage Festival: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct 23. View the gardens, music, silent auction, pumpkin bowling, apple press and wine, unique vendors, refreshments. Cost: Free for members, by donation for nonmembers (please RSVP). Address: 13533 Northshire Road N.W., Seattle. dunngardens.org

A more labor-intensive method is to pot up the entire plant to keep it actively growing in front of a south-facing window or under a halide grow light. Don’t feed, but water as necessary to keep the plant from wilting.

By March and afterward, put it outdoors in a sunny location on nice days. It should take off and grow like a wild banshee when you plant it out in the garden around Mother’s Day. By midsummer, you will enjoy the spectacular blooms as well as the incredible foliage.

Don’t let flies saw into your dogwood

The dogwood sawfly is a relatively new pest in our area. It was first discovered in Whatcom County in 2007, but recently has moved into several other counties. Feeding exclusively on the leaves of dogwood, it does most of its damage late in the season, so this is a good time to inspect your plant to make sure you don’t have an infestation.

Newly hatched larvae are small and difficult to notice. As they grow, however, they develop a white, powdery covering camouflaging them as bird droppings, thereby protecting them from predatory insects and birds. By this stage the larvae become eating machines, devouring entire leaves, leaving only the midrib in their wake.

Once the damage is done, the larvae turn yellow and develop black spots, and head off to look for a place to pupate. They sometimes damage the sides of houses by boring in to hide and pupate. Further damage occurs when hungry woodpeckers dig them out for a gourmet treat.

Don’t panic if you find your dogwood has been stripped of foliage. If it happens only once, the damage won’t be long-lasting. If it happens year after year, however, it could weaken or kill your dogwood.

Environmentally friendly horticultural oils and soap sprays will control this pest, but must be applied before the larvae are an inch long. After that you’re best off employing “el kabotski” pest control. I’m told they make a very satisfying splat.