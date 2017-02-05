Advice columnist Carolyn Hax informs a reluctant relative that, yes, as a matter of fact, family time really does need to be scheduled around the needs of small children — or everybody suffers. Also, readers contemplate an old grudge and condolence letters from strangers.

Dear Carolyn

DEAR CAROLYN: My husband has three siblings and we are the youngest couple, and the only people without kids. My nieces and nephews are 6, 5, 3 and a baby. I have a really small family and no experience with little kids.

When we all get together, the schedule my brothers- and sisters-in-law impose seems really strict. The kids have to eat and go to bed at specific times and everything we do is centered around this.

Next time we all see each other I want to suggest going with the flow a little more.

My husband said if I really wanted to say something I should, but he is on record that it’s a bad idea. I don’t think their having little kids means they get to dictate the way the entire thing goes for everybody.

I just think it would be fun to relax a little more.

— Scheduled

DEAR SCHEDULED: If your definition of “fun” includes young children who are overtired, overstimulated and hungry, and brothers- and sisters-in-law who, try as they might, will never forget the day their sibling-by-marriage with zero kid experience tried to tell them how to raise their kids, then, yes, you should go for it.

Trust me. How you phrase it won’t matter.

I’m a youngest, too, was an auntie for years before I had kids, and spent vacations and holidays under the thumb of 40-pound dictators. It’s confining, yes.

But tight schedules are really, really important for keeping young kids from shrieking the benevolence out of those dictatorships

Where you’re completely correct is in recognizing that your schedule needn’t be centered on the kids’. If you want to eat later or sightsee through nap time, then, do so — independently. You’re tethered to their schedule, yes, but only at times you agree to be tethered to the rest of the group.

Hug your husband, too. Wise man.

DEAR CAROLYN: When we got married 20 years ago, we decided not to invite small children to our wedding. One couple with a small child at the time made quite the ordeal of how offended they were. They did not attend.

This summer that child, all grown up, is getting married and we’re invited to the wedding. Are we obligated to go considering how we were treated?

— Wedding Whiners?

DEAR WEDDING WHINERS? You’re not obligated to go even if they personally harvested the rose petals tossed beneath your silk-slippered feet.

If you like this couple and/or their child and you want to celebrate the marriage, then accept the invitation. If you don’t, then don’t.

The fuss they made two decades ago was rude and myopic. As you decide whether to focus on the “myopic” or the “two decades ago,” keep in mind: Grudges make lousy decisions.

DEAR CAROLYN: Yesterday, I drove past a single-motorist motorcycle accident. The driver was missing.

Several people had already stopped to look for him. I also pulled over. We found him down the embankment. Two women reached him first. One seemed to have medical training.

I gave them a blanket from my car for him, left shortly after that and passed the police on their way.

I learned this morning that he died at the scene. I am considering sending a note to the family to let them know he was not alone; that people cared. I’m not sure if that would give them comfort or cause them more pain.

— Witness to Last Moments

DEAR WITNESS: What a beautiful thought after a terrible experience.

Grief is so personal it’s impossible to say how loved ones would feel about such a note. I will say, though, that if I were the one learning of strangers’ kindness to my dying child or sibling or parent, I would be grateful beyond words.