Readers rave about Seahawks’ show of unity and rant about fans who didn’t observe moment of silence, rave about help at PCC, ADA parking; rant about driver harassing bicyclists, talking heads using wrong words, stealing campaign signs.

RAVE AND RANT Rave to the Seattle Seahawks organization for their show of national unity and tribute to 9/11 at their Sept. 11 home opener. Rant to fans who couldn’t keep quiet for even a second during the requested moment of silence. Also, too bad the anthem is a performance piece instead of a stirring singalong. Imagine 60,000 voices in unison!

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the driver of the large truck with three barking Rottweilers who sped by our group of cyclists and, despite plenty of room on the road, passed within inches of us, honking and allowing his dogs to bark in our ears. Rave to the police officer sitting beyond the next rise who immediately pulled the truck over.

RAVE To the young man at PCC who so kindly helped me carry two heavy cases of water down the stairs to my car when the store elevator stopped working.

RANT To media talking heads who don’t seem to know the distinction between ship and boat, rostrum and podium, and other terms that aren’t interchangeable. All roses may be flowers, but not all flowers are roses. Maybe to be expected in a world where people communicate with emojis.

RAVE AND RANT Rave to the ADA requirements that make it so much easier for people who are ill or handicapped. We went to a high-school football game and were pleased at the convenient disabled-parking space and the ramp to the field that made it easy to push my husband’s wheelchair to the game. Rant to the young man who parked his truck in the no-parking area next to our car, idling for so long and filling the area with noxious exhaust.

RAVE To the several young people who stopped to ask if I was all right and if I needed anything when I was standing outside Fred Meyer waiting for my neighbor to pick me up. I must’ve looked a little “shell shocked,” since I’d just made a large purchase and spent quite bit of money. I’m 83 years old and it really renewed my faith in mankind in general and young people in particular that so many were so kind.

RANT To people who steal the campaign signs of candidates they don’t agree with. Trampling on the free-speech rights of others is intolerance of the worst kind.

RAVE To the couple who generously paid for our dinner while we were celebrating our 70th wedding anniversary. They overheard us telling our waitress about our special occasion and when it was time to pay the bill we learned they’d taken care of it. We’ll pay it forward; thank you so much!