Readers rant about anti-Vietnam War tirade, drones in the park, aggressive drivers, loose dogs, stolen soccer bag; rave about officer escorting peacock, and free dinner for couple grieving pet loss.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the woman who noticed my husband’s “Vietnam Veteran” hat on Memorial Day weekend and, after thanking him for his service, went on a rampage that the war was a total waste of time, money and lives. She could have stopped at “thank you,” and was certainly old enough to know that troops don’t decide the wars; they go and do the best they can. Many don’t come home, and some that do are changed forever. All our soldiers deserve our respect and appreciation. Rave to my husband for maintaining his cool and walking away!

RANT To the person flying drones in Juanita Bay Park, with their loud humming noise annoying everyone, including wildlife. Can’t you go to a school sports field or parking lot to do that? I wish one of the park’s bald eagles had seen that stupid drone as a threat and grabbed it and dropped it in the lake!

RAVE AND RANT Rave to the two little dogs running in the Bellevue park who, when I asked them to show me where they lived, led me to their house. Rant to their owner for letting them run around loose. They could be stolen or injured!

RAVE For the Tacoma police officer for patiently providing escort for a zoo peacock who decided to wander into a busy intersection, halting traffic to allow him to safely cross. Bravo!

RANT To the increasing number of Seattle drivers who use their cars to threaten pedestrians with aggressive turning movements, running stop signs, etc. If I’m going straight and you’re turning, I have the right of way, whether I’m driving, walking, or biking. As the city grows there are more people walking, a good thing. Pedestrian safety is more important than you getting somewhere 10 seconds faster.

RAVE To the thoughtful, kind couple with their dog who overheard us tell the waiter our dog had just died, and unbeknown to us until later, paid for our dinner.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the man who stole my soccer bag from the sidelines during my 40+ women’s soccer game. Rave to him for leaving it next to my car sans phone, a bit of cash and my street clothes, but leaving my car keys in the bag and purse, wallet and case of wine in my car untouched. Those were my favorite jeans, but I still feel fortunate.

RAVE To businesses that welcome dogs, especially those who provide dog treats for them. Many dogs accompany well-trained owners who respect and abide by the limits of other customers while shopping. It’s a better option than leaving a dog sitting in a car or being home alone.